When the world began returning to normality following a global pandemic and irregular lockdowns, it became clear there needed to be something that connected everyone.

The Wangaratta Baptist Church’s free Easter Fun Day emerged to reinvigorate a sense of community amid a season of uncertainty.

“The genesis there was a real need for reestablishing community connection,” Wangaratta Baptist Church Pastor Aaron Wardle said.

“At the time, there was nothing happening for families, and especially nothing for free.

“We sort of filled that niche.”

The fourth Easter Fun Day is in motion for Saturday, 4 April at Apex Park from 10am to 2pm, and the best part is: it's completely free.

Keeping it free remains an important factor for Pastor Wardle.

In the wake of COVID-19 and a growing cost of living crisis, it was to incentivise people to reassimilate to the community, and that notion still largely applies to today's current climate.

"I know the demand has been fairly high, and enquiries on that have been present as well," he said.

"So it's good to be able to provide something for the community, particularly with family budgets and the price of fuel and everything."

There will be plenty of things to eat and do on the roster, which will be facilitated by volunteers such as the local Army Cadets.

"We have a giant slide coming - one of those really big ones with several lanes... they're always fun, for kids and adults alike" Pastor Wardle said.

"There's also going to be a jumping castle, face painting, sausage sizzle, a coffee cart, and a toy making workshop.

"And all of that is free."

Craft activities and lawn games will also be running.

Additionally, a Thread Together mobile wardrobe will make an appearance, an organisation the church has been partnered with which provides clothing to people in need.

Provided there will be good weather, it's expected to be another ripper Easter event.

"Every Easter [Fun Day] we've had so far has had fantastic weather, so we're praying the same will be true this year," he said.

"We normally have about 500 people when the egg hunt is on, that's been really popular with all the kids and families.

"This year, there'll be two age groups, separated so the little kids don't get trampled by the bigger kids.

"We just want to make it a celebration of Easter, celebration of community and celebration of hope."

*

What's On in Brief

*

Glenrowan Lions' Annual Easter Market on Monday

Spend Easter Monday browsing, tasting and exploring at the Glenrowan Warby Ranges Lions Club Annual Easter Market.

Held at Glenrowan Lions Park in Gladstone Street on Monday, 6 April, 9am–1pm, the popular community market features a wide range of stalls selling handmade treasures, local produce, wine, plants, unique gifts and more.

The Lions Club barbecue will be fired up, with funds raised supporting local community projects, and visitors are encouraged to take time to explore Glenrowan’s historic township while they’re there.

*

Wangaratta Art Society's Annual Easter Art Exhibition

The Wangaratta Art Society invites the community to enjoy its 2026 Annual Easter Art Exhibition over the Easter long weekend.

Running from Friday, 3 April to Monday, 6 April, the exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 4pm at Bachelors Green, 1A Tone Road, Wangaratta (behind the Police Station).

The family-friendly exhibition will showcase a diverse collection of original artworks by local artists, with all pieces available for purchase.

It’s a great opportunity to discover unique art while supporting the region’s creative community.

For more details, visit the Wangaratta Art Society Inc. Facebook page.

*

Paper, Paint & Print exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

Paper, Paint & Print brings together contemporary works in collage, painting, printmaking and photography, including pieces created using recycled materials.

Featuring artists Melissa Johns, Linda D’Agostino and Georgina Wills, the exhibition explores texture, layering and mark‑making across a range of contemporary practices.

The exhibition runs from 2 to 20 April at the Art Gallery on Ovens, Shop 4/103 Murphy Street, Wangaratta.

Artists exhibit on selected dates during the season.

The gallery is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 4pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Closed Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

*

Colour of Puddles at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition called Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant, and Kate Vassallo, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work, with colour remaining central to each artist’s approach.

Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle, and it is being held at the gallery until 12 April.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*