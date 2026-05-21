A woman who repeatedly rammed into her ex-partner’s utility at a busy Wangaratta intersection has avoided a conviction.

The 37-year-old appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday to plead guilty to a charge of causing a collision.

The court heard on 29 January this year a man and his current partner were t-boned in their Mitsubishi Triton utility onto a nature strip by the accused after being repeatedly rammed.

The woman drove into the rear of the utility at the Sisely Avenue intersection on Appin Street, after the victims did a school drop-off.

The man recognised the woman’s white Mazda wagon and he was struck from behind once more, pushing his car over the intersection.

Taking evasive action, the man drove through the intersection and over a curb on Sisely Avenue, before pulling over on Osboldstone Road.

The woman’s vehicle approached and gained speed towards the utility, t-boning the Triton off the curb and onto the nature strip.

The utility’s airbags deployed and both vehicles were written off.

A verbal altercation ensued between the woman and the victims, with the accused shoving the man in the chest.

The incident was filmed by a witness and nearby CCTV footage captured the collision.

The accused and the two victims all attended Wangaratta hospital for precaution, with victims sustaining bruises, whiplash and requiring ongoing physio for their injuries.

Both the man and his current partner submitted victim impact statements in court, detailing their trauma from the incident.

The woman later told police she saw the man in the utility and “wanted him dead”.

An intervention order was placed between the woman and the man.

Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said his client couldn’t explain why she rammed several times into the man’s vehicle.

“The moment got the better of her, and she can’t take back what happened,” he said.

Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Stuart Pritchard said if not for the plea of guilty, he would have submitted for jail time.

Magistrate Megan Casey placed the woman on a two-year community corrections order and disqualified her licence for six months, without conviction.