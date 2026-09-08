An Ode to the Reasonable People

Oh, Reasonable People, Oh, Reasonable People, I know that you are out there. I see you. I hear you. You know right from wrong, You have solid values and you give a damn, You are respectful, you make the people around you feel safe and you defend equal rights. Reasonable People, you know the true meaning of a Welcome to Country and importantly, you are not scared of it, You are still struggling to understand what the hell making Australia a ‘monoculture’ actually means. I know that you vehemently believe we need a healthy environment to maintain all life on our amazing planet, You understand that making a living off the land is getting harder and harder and that farmers are allowed to seek additional income streams to future proof their farms, and you definitely do not want a nuclear reactor, of any size, built near you. Oh, Reasonable People, you listen and you are considered in your responses, You are not scared to take on new information and change your POV. I know that you are deeply troubled by mis and dis information and by the folk who vexatiously peddle negativity and division. Oh, Reasonable People, I see you. I hear you. I need you. Reasonable People rise up. Rise up, Reasonable People. Jacquie Walpole, Whorouly South Who is in denial? Just when I thought my letter writing days were over, I am bewildered that Graeme has been allocated a full page in the Chronicle (Friday 4 September) to rant endlessly about Tim McCurdy, the Coalition, One Nation and Sky, for sprouting misinformation, who exactly are you referring to? The individual commentators or the invited guests, whom are expert in their fields? I assure you, if what you are accusing Sky of, is correct, the viewers of Sky would not put up with it and stop watching, such is happening with the ABC. Regarding your comments on nuclear, I suggest you keep up with the daily news regarding the fast-moving advances on nuclear reactors. They are being defined and simplified at such a fast rate, it's hard to keep up. Also, stop worrying where the waste will go, it will be minute. Please, please, take a trip and visit these stressed farmers having to stand guard at their locked gates protecting their properties from the disgraceful Victorian Labor Government's laws, taking farmers’ legal rights away. Lastly, by all means Graeme, you support Steve Manning, your right. For me, I am totally fed up with these tired independents past, present and future, unable to deliver to their electorates. So, I will be supporting Tim McCurdy and in time One Nation, my right. Pat Cushway, Wangaratta Seasonal letter from the FFMVic Chief Fire Officer Victoria is facing one of its warmest and driest spring outlooks in some time, increasing the risk of an earlier and more active fire season across parts of the state. For Forest Fire Management Victoria, preparing for bushfires is a year-round job. Across parks and forests, our crews work every day to reduce bushfire risk through fuel management, preparedness activities and maintaining the capability to respond quickly when fires occur. This year's seasonal outlook reinforces why that work is so important. Throughout spring, we will continue working with our emergency management partners to monitor conditions and undertake fuel management and preparedness activities in the lead-up to summer. We are also preparing our people and equipment for the season ahead so we can respond quickly when and where bushfires occur. With more than 1800 frontline personnel, specialist emergency management staff, firefighting vehicles, heavy machinery and a world-class aerial firefighting fleet, our focus is on detecting, responding to and containing bushfires as quickly as possible to minimise impacts and help keep communities safe. Everyone has a role to play in preparing for the season ahead. Victorians can do their part by having a bushfire plan, downloading the VicEmergency app and staying up to date with Fire Danger Ratings. If you're visiting parks and state forests, please take extra care with campfires and always know and follow the rules. Together, we can all play a part in reducing bushfire risk and helping keep Victorian communities safe. Visit Forest Fire Management Victoria for more information about how we’re preparing for the bushfire season. Chris Hardman, CFO Forest Fire Management Victoria