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Staffing review in Catholic schools

<p>STAFFING REVIEW: Catholic Education Sandhurst Limited is reviewing LSO staffing as part of planning staff structures for next year. </p>\\n
<p>STAFFING REVIEW: Catholic Education Sandhurst Limited is reviewing LSO staffing as part of planning staff structures for next year. </p>\\n

STAFFING REVIEW: Catholic Education Sandhurst Limited is reviewing LSO staffing as part of planning staff structures for next year.

Region's Catholic schools consider LSO staffing as part of staff structuring for 2027
Simone Kerwin
September 8, 2026 • 06:00

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