The Wangaratta Art Society Inc is delighted to invite the public to its Annual Easter Art Exhibition, showcasing a vibrant collection of local artworks.

This family-friendly event will run from Friday, 3 April to Monday, 6 April, from 10am to 4pm daily.

Held at Bachelors Green, 1A Tone Road (behind the Wangaratta Police Station), the exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to explore unique, one-of-a-kind pieces created by talented local artists.

All artwork on display will be available for purchase, providing art lovers the chance to add to their collections while supporting the local art community.

Whether you are looking for a fun activity over the Easter long weekend or seeking a special piece of art, the Wangaratta Art Society encourages everyone to come and experience the creativity and talent of the region.

For further information, visit the Wangaratta Art Society Inc. Facebook page via https://www.facebook.com/wangartists/