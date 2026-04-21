Wangaratta and district's final contribution total to the 2026 Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal was $172,258, according to local appeal coordinator Alex Carmody.

Mr Carmody said fire brigade collections in South Wangaratta ($9141), Eldorado ($4116), Laceby ($3416), Oxley ($3095), Killawarra ($3238), Cheshunt and district ($1536), Moyhu ($3900) and Milawa ($929), and donations made through the Wangaratta SES unit ($4478), were all included in the Wangaratta and district total.

Along with Wangaratta Rovers player Will Nolan's head shave, which netted just over $20,000, the Wangaratta Royal Children's Hospital Ladies Auxiliary raised $10,000, donations to the appeal's 1300 line totalled $19,163, the Rotary Club of Appin Park Community Raffle brought in $7590, while Woolworths collections brought in $2039, and a Bunnings barbecue raised $1826.

Individual collectors who contributed were Norm Adams ($20,984), Peter McQuade ($2982), Haley West ($1349), Dallas West ($1714), Ashlie Doig ($451), Laura McKinnon ($380) and Marg ($358).

"I'd like to say a big thank you to al the collectors, and to those who gave so generously," Alex said.

"A number of people were handing over $50 notes to collectors, which again shows the generosity of the district."