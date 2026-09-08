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Archibald Prize 2026 exhibiting in Shepparton in its only Victorian venue

<p>ON TOUR: Installation view of Archibald Prize 2026 at Shepparton Art Museum. PHOTO: Shepparton Art Museum </p>\\n
<p>ON TOUR: Installation view of Archibald Prize 2026 at Shepparton Art Museum. PHOTO: Shepparton Art Museum </p>\\n

ON TOUR: Installation view of Archibald Prize 2026 at Shepparton Art Museum. PHOTO: Shepparton Art Museum

The exhibition brings the 59 finalist works to Shepparton, including the winning portrait
September 8, 2026 • 02:00

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