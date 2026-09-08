Archibald Prize 2026 exhibiting in Shepparton in its only Victorian venue

Australia’s most celebrated portrait prize has arrived in regional Victoria, with Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) the only Victorian venue to experience the touring exhibition of the Archibald Prize 2026. On display until 1 November, the exhibition brings the 59 finalist works to Shepparton, including the winning portrait by Melbourne-based artist Richard Lewer, offering audiences across Victoria the chance to experience one of the country’s most celebrated and anticipated art exhibitions close to home. Established in 1921, the Archibald Prize is Australia’s oldest and most prestigious portrait award, presented annually to the best portrait painting “preferentially of some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, science or politics”. SAM artistic director Danny Lacy said bringing the Archibald Prize to Shepparton was a major moment for the museum, the region, and art lovers across Victoria. “It’s wonderful to see the Archibald Prize arrive in Shepparton, bringing together 59 portraits that reflect the people, personalities and stories shaping Australia today," he said. "We’re honoured to be chosen as the exclusive Victorian venue on the exhibition’s regional tour, and we know our community is equally thrilled to host such a beloved event in our nation’s cultural calendar. "The artworks showcased in this exhibition exemplify the talent that abounds in the contemporary Australian arts scene, and we’re eager to welcome audiences from across the state to experience the exhibition and all the museum has to offer. “Spring is a beautiful time to visit Shepparton and we encourage audiences to make a day, or a weekend, of it – experience the Archibald Prize 2026 and our wider program of exhibitions and events, and enjoy our region’s food, culture and landscape.” City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Shane Sali said the arrival of the Archibald Prize 2026 was a significant cultural and tourism opportunity for the region. “The Archibald Prize is a major drawcard for Greater Shepparton and we are delighted to welcome visitors from across Victoria and beyond to experience this remarkable exhibition at SAM," he said. "Events of this scale showcase the depth and diversity of our region, while supporting local businesses, accommodation providers, restaurants and tourism operators. “We encourage everyone to come to Shepparton, visit SAM, see the Archibald Prize for themselves and stay a while to discover all that our great region has to offer.” Art Gallery of New South Wales senior curator of Contemporary Australian art Beatrice Gralton said the Archibald Prize regional tour extends access beyond Sydney to this celebrated exhibition. "The Archibald Prize holds a unique place in our cultural landscape, bringing together outstanding portraiture and offering a compelling snapshot of contemporary Australia," she said. "Following its presentation in Sydney, the regional tour gives communities across the country the opportunity to experience these remarkable works firsthand. “We are delighted to partner with Shepparton Art Museum as the first venue on the Archibald Prize 2026 tour, continuing the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ longstanding commitment to ensuring greater access to one of Australia’s most loved exhibitions." For tickets and program information visit sheppartonartmuseum.com.au.