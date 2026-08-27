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Artist finds sanctuary in North East landscapes

<p>IMMERSED: Intricate landscapes and views from the North East feature heavily in Mary Ellis\\' exhibition \\'Whispers of the Land\\', on display until Monday 31 August as the Art Gallery On Ovens. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>IMMERSED: Intricate landscapes and views from the North East feature heavily in Mary Ellis\\' exhibition \\'Whispers of the Land\\', on display until Monday 31 August as the Art Gallery On Ovens. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

IMMERSED: Intricate landscapes and views from the North East feature heavily in Mary Ellis' exhibition 'Whispers of the Land', on display until Monday 31 August as the Art Gallery On Ovens. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

The peace and quiet of the North East landscape is at the heart of Mary Ellis' exhibition
Jordan Duursma
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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