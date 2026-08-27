Artist finds sanctuary in North East landscapes

The peace and quiet of the North East landscape is at the heart of Mary Ellis' exhibition 'Whispers of the Land', now on display until Monday 31 August at the Art Gallery On Ovens. Mary said being outside was central to both her creative process and the feeling behind the works. "I like to be out in nature," she said. "I like to be at the peace and quiet, and just absorb all of the surroundings." A plein air painter, Mary often works directly from the places that catch her eye rather than relying on sketches or later studio studies. "If I find a spot and I go, yeah I like this spot, I will get out and set up and start painting," she said. While the exhibition is dominated by local scenes captured in oils, Mary has also included pastel and pencil works. Most pieces depict local places, giving visitors the chance to recognise familiar views and see them through the artist's eye. Mary grew up in the Mallee and said creativity had always been part of her life. After moving to the Wangaratta area 42 years ago for work, she later found a creative home at the Wangaratta Artists Society, where she has been a member for more than 30 years. She has also served as president and recently finished a term as treasurer. Although Mary previously exhibited in Melbourne, ‘Whispers of the Land’ is only her second solo exhibition. The title reflects the quiet sensory experience she finds outdoors. "I like to be out there and hear the wind," she said. "You can feel the quiet, it's just tranquil." Mary hopes people will come along, enjoy the artwork and appreciate "the beauty of what we have in this area". Art enthusiasts are encouraged to stop in to see the works and chat with Mary who will be onsite throughout the duration of the exhibition to share the inspiration and creative process behind the works. * What's On In Brief * Nurse Georgie Carroll brings a dose of comedy Undeniable live comedy powerhouse and a natural storyteller Georgie Carroll is bringing all the laughs to Wangaratta with her brand-new show, ‘INFECTIOUS’ coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 28 August at 7.30pm. Her decades in nursing not only shaped her worldview but also inspired the observational humour and compassion that define her comedic style. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 29 August at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. * Water polo at WSAC Join in a Water Polo Come and Try Day and experience one of Australia's most exciting pool sports at the Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre on Saturday 29 August. Delivered in partnership with Water Polo Victoria, these beginner-friendly sessions will help you learn the basics, build confidence in the water and have some fun. A session for 10–16-year-olds will run from 11am - 12pm and a session for over 16-year-olds from 12pm - 1pm. For more information or registration, visit www.wsac.vic.gov.au/.