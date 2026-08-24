WorkSafe probes overnight elevator trapping at courthouse

WorkSafe and Court Services Victoria continue to investigate an incident where a cleaner became stuck in an elevator overnight at the Wangaratta courthouse last week. Emergency services attended the Faithfull Street premises on Thursday morning to extract the cleaner who had been stuck in the elevator from the previous night. Ambulance Victoria paramedics attended the scene, but no emergency treatment or transport was required. A Court Services Victoria spokesperson said the lift was out of operation while the incident was being investigated and court hearings were running as usual since Thursday. A WorkSafe Victoria spokesperson said they had been notified. “Inspectors will make inquiries to determine whether further action is required,” they said.