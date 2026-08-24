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WorkSafe probes overnight elevator trapping at courthouse

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WorkSafe and Court Services Victoria are investigating the incident
Bailey Zimmermann
August 24, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, August 25, 2026 • 06:00

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