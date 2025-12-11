Art Gallery on Ovens most recent resident artists exhibition 'Thirteen' was well received by the community when it opened on Thursday, 4 December.

A combined effort of all 13 resident artists at the gallery, about 40 locals perused the array of works ranging in medium and media, each carrying the unique style and personality of each artist.

Drinks, nibbles, and a general friendly chatter were the perfect setting for enjoying the diversity of these pieces.

For those who have an appreciation for every art form, this exhibition isn't one to miss.

The exhibition will remain open at the gallery until 22 December on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 to 4pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 2pm.