July is Sarcoma Awareness Month, bringing one of the deadliest but critically underfunded cancers affecting young people into the spotlight.

One in three (30.6 per cent) Australians diagnosed with sarcoma will not survive beyond five years, yet the disease receives less than one per cent of Australia's cancer research funding.

Sarcoma is a rare and aggressive group of cancers that can develop in bone, cartilage or soft tissue.

It disproportionately affects children, teenagers and young adults, representing around 20 per cent of cancers diagnosed in adolescents and young adults.

Nearly one third (30 per cent) of cancer-related deaths are among those aged 15–24 and one tenth (10 per cent) of those aged 0–14.

Despite its devastating impact, sarcoma remains one of Australia's most overlooked cancers.

Patients often face delayed diagnosis, limited treatment options and significant out-of-pocket costs.

Many families are forced to travel long distances to access specialist care, while researchers continue to fight for funding to advance desperately needed treatments.

Wangaratta Private Hospital GP liaison officer Wendy Toppin said standing in solidarity with patients affected by Sarcoma along with their families and caregivers is essential.

“Our awareness and support throughout July can help us to understand the impact and challenges that rural and regional communities are going through when travelling to Melbourne for life saving treatment while navigating this uncommon cancer,” she said.

“There can be delays in diagnosis and treatment for remote and regional people and the staff at Wangaratta Private will raise money in July to help give strength and resilience to those affected by Sarcoma."

The Australian and New Zealand Sarcoma Association (ANZSA) is calling on Australians to take part in The Great Sarcoma Plank-a-thon raise vital funds for life-saving research.

Funds raised will directly support sarcoma research and clinical trials aimed at improving survival rates and quality of life for patients.

To register, donate or learn more, visit www.sarcomaplankathon.com.