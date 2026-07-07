Wangaratta police are appealing for information after it’s alleged a driver of a blue Commodore crashed into a parked car on Monday, only to return to the scene and move the damaged car further down the street.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said at about 2:30am on Monday 6 July police attempted to pursue a blue VZ Commodore displaying altered registration plates along Higgins Street, Wangaratta.

"The vehicle failed to stop for police and was not pursued," they said.

Some 10 minutes later, the spokesperson said the Commodore crashed into a parked car in Manley Crescent before the driver fled the scene.

“Police believe the person involved may have returned to the area later that day and moved the damaged blue Commodore further along Manley Crescent,” they said.

“Police are asking anyone who may have seen the blue VZ Commodore, has CCTV, dashcam footage, or any information that may assist investigators to come forward.”

If you can help, you can contact Wangaratta police (03) 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au