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Author shares a story from the heart

<p>VISITING: Tess Woods will visit Wangaratta on 10 September to discuss her new novel, \\'The Cairo Bridal Shop\\'.</p>\\n
<p>VISITING: Tess Woods will visit Wangaratta on 10 September to discuss her new novel, \\'The Cairo Bridal Shop\\'.</p>\\n

VISITING: Tess Woods will visit Wangaratta on 10 September to discuss her new novel, 'The Cairo Bridal Shop'.

Drawing on her Egyptian heritage has led to a book that makes Tess Woods proud.
Simone Kerwin
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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