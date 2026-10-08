Awards to recognise palliative care contributions

Nominations are being sought for the 2027 National Palliative Care Awards, recognising the people and organisations making a difference in palliative care across Australia. Presented every two years by Palliative Care Australia (PCA), the awards celebrate contributions that improve care for people living with life-limiting illnesses and support their families and loved ones. Nominations are open now and close on Thursday 10 December. "Quality palliative care is provided by people committed to helping others live as well as possible through some of the most challenging times in their lives," PCA chief executive officer Dr Chris Hatherly said. "Their contribution can mean a person feels heard and their family feels supported. "These awards recognise that impact and the work that helps services respond better to the needs of their communities." The awards celebrate contributions from individuals and teams, researchers and care providers, and from people at different stages of their careers, and nominations can be made across eight categories. "If a colleague or a team has made a difference to the care people receive, we encourage you to put them forward," Dr Hatherly said. "A nomination is a chance to share what they have achieved and help others learn from approaches that are improving palliative care every day in Australia." Finalists will be announced in February, with winners celebrated at the Asia Pacific Hospice and Oceanic Palliative Care Conference in Adelaide in April. Find out more about the categories and eligibility requirements and submit a nomination at npcawards.awardsplatform.com