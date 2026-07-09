Set across a unique collection of gold-rush heritage buildings, Beechworth Historic Precinct opens the door to a world of stories.

One of the best-preserved 19th century administrative centres in Australia, the Precinct was added to Australia’s National Heritage List in 2024.

At the Beechworth Courthouse, the Kelly Trials Exhibition puts you in the room where more than 40 Kelly Gang trials and hearings played out between 1878 and 1880.

A 270-degree wrap-around multimedia experience tells the stories of crime and punishment, governance and law, and the infamous bushranger himself.

After you’ve viewed the short film, explore the exhibition further with artefacts and objects spread throughout the rooms of the Courthouse.

The Burke Museum has held the stories of the Beechworth community since its beginnings in 1856 as an athenaeum and library for the booming goldfields population.

Originally honouring explorer Robert O’Hara Burke’s links to Beechworth, it is recognised as one of Australia’s best regional museums with a collection of more than 30,000 items from the distant and more recent past.

Don’t miss the beloved bird and animal taxidermy collection.

At the Telegraph Station, you can send a real telegram anywhere in the world - a small thrill that never gets old, and a favourite with kids and grandkids.

The Precinct runs two 45-minute walking tours daily - the Gold Rush Tour departs from the Beechworth Courthouse at 10am, and the Ned Kelly Tour departs the Beechworth Visitor Information Centre at 1pm.

Start at the Beechworth Visitor Information Centre on Ford Street to pick up tickets and grab a map.

The team there can also help you plan your visit, whether you've got two hours or a full day.

Find out more at explorebeechworth.com.au.

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What's On In Brief

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Community Dance Around

Dust off your dancing shoes and join a lively night of country-style fun at the Community Dance Around on Friday 10 July from 7pm to 10pm at Whorouly Library Hall with a donation entry of $10 for a family and $5 for an individual.

The evening is open to all ages and experience levels, with live music by Bally Kiel, a friendly atmosphere and even a lucky door prize.

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Aussie family drama at The Stage Door

The Wangaratta Players Theatre Company is set to perform ‘When the Rain Stops Falling’, an epic play which runs intersecting story lines of one family from 1958-2039 in a stylised drama, on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 July at The Stage Door in Evans Street.

Set in Alice Springs, the story follows present day Gabriel York and his grandfather 80 years ago, Henry Law, who insightfully predicted that fish would fall from the sky, foreshadowing the overwhelming flood to come.

Tickets on sale now at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1524320.

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Wangaratta Farmers Market

The next Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday 11 July in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm.

There will be a diverse range of stallholders showcasing locally grown and made produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade goods, crafts and more.

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‘Halos in the Shadows’ exhibition

Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens presents his debut exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’ at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

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