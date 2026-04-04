Police have arrested, interviewed and released two people as part of their ongoing investigation into the movements of accused police killer Desmond Freeman, prior to his death last Monday.

Victoria Police have confirmed detectives from Taskforce Summit arrested two people on Saturday morning as part of their ongoing investigation into the movements of Freeman following the fatal shooting of two police officers in Porepunkah last August.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the man and woman were arrested about 7am at two properties in North East Victoria and were interviewed by detectives and have been released pending further enquiries.

The spokesperson said the pair were associates of Freeman and not family members.

Freeman was formally identified last Wednesday as the person fatally shot by police after he refused to surrender and pointed a firearm at officers following a three hour stand-off at a rural property at Thologolong, near Walwa, on Monday morning.

Australia’s most wanted man had the been the subject of a massive manhunt since he allegedly shot dead Wangaratta Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart at his Rayner Track property at Porepunkah on 26 August last year.

The 56-year-old fugitive hadn’t been seen since that date, until a tip off led police to the Thologolong property.

Homicide Squad detectives are continuing to assist the State Coroner’s overall investigation into the shooting and death of Freeman and it remains ongoing, as does the investigation into Freeman’s movements between the fatal shooting in Porepunkah and his death in Thologolong on Monday.