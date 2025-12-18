Breaking News

Social media
Markwood fire not yet under control

Threat reduced, but fire not yet under control

Fire slowed, but still not under control

Fire travelling from Snow Road in easterly direction towards Whorouly-Bobinawarrah Road
Armed robber fatally shot by police near Shepparton

Three-day manhunt across North East comes to a close
Gunman on the run, last seen in Yarrawonga

Public help needed to locate Shepparton fugitive
Wangaratta to host first week of O&M finals

WJ Findlay Oval and Norm Minns Oval to host action-packed weekend of OMFNL finals
Police investigating fatal Killawarra crash

One dead, three injured following Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road collision this afternoon
Teenager shot in alleged hunting incident in King Valley

A 14-year-old boy has been airlifted to a Melbourne hospital in a serious but stable condition
