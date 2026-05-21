Bruce has been performing in Victoria for nearly 25 years, first starting out with his solo career in the early 80s.

He always loved to sing and taught himself how after venturing away from the keyboard.

Bruce continued to entertain as a soloist on the local circuit, with his easy listening style of music that contained catchy dance rhythms as well as great classic country rock songs.

This music opened many doors, and he became a regular at many of the local clubs and hotels in the area, never failing to entertain the patrons.

In 2002 Bruce teamed up with David Turk, a lead guitarist and vocalist.

The two went on to perform as the successful duo One Eyed Jacks.

One Eyed Jacks played a significant role in Bruce becoming an entertainer, as it enabled Bruce to venture into different genres of music, rounding out his repertoire of songs to include some great rock classics.

Bruce is now once again a solo performer, presenting a varied easy listening style, singing the songs and playing the guitar to the music that he grew up with.

Bruce has a variety of music to present, from the 60s through to some more current tunes.

His music is now influenced by Creedence Clearwater Revival and later John Fogarty, the Beatles and Australian Paul Kelly plus more.

In 2015 Bruce took the opportunity to travel for four months throughout Australia.

Bruce took his guitar and performed on this trip.

Alice Springs, Tennent Creek, Kakadu, Kununurra, Broome, Coral Bay and Kalbarri are just a few of the stops where Bruce sang and entertained.

With all the experience and knowledge Bruce has gained over the years you can be guaranteed professional performance with sequenced backing, enabling a full-band sound, using well-maintained and reliable equipment.

Don’t miss it.

Bring your friends, grab a drink, and join the club for great music and good times on Sunday 7 June, 2026 from 1.30–4.30pm.

Afternoon tea included.

Members $20, non-members $25.

Doors open at 12.45pm.

Bookings preferred for seating and catering purposes and can be made by phoning 0413 485 076 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com