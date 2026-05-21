Winemakers and grape growers from across the King Valley, Alpine Valleys and Rutherglen have gathered to celebrate the finalisation of the EU–Australia Free Trade Agreement, which preserves the right for Australian producers to continue using the term prosecco.

Agreed to in March 2026 after eight years of negotiation, the deal means Australia will remain the only country outside Italy able to use the prosecco name for domestic wine sales.

While export use of the term will be phased out over the next decade, the domestic protection has been welcomed as a major win for local producers.

Independent MP for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, whose electorate produces more than 60 per cent of Australia’s $200 million prosecco and relies heavily on wine tourism, said the outcome reflected years of sustained advocacy from King Valley growers and producers.

“This story starts in the King Valley, with pioneering producers like Otto Dal Zotto planting Australia’s first prosecco vines nearly three decades ago," Dr Haines said.

What we are seeing now is the result of their vision and the determination of this entire region.

“I thank the Minister for Trade Don Farrell for his constructive engagement throughout the negotiations.

“Today is about celebrating what has been achieved together, but also ensuring our producers are supported through the transition ahead."

President of Wines of the King Valley, Dean Cleave-Smith, joined Dr Haines in celebrating the outcome.

"This outcome provides certainty for the growers and wine makers of the King Valley and safeguards the jobs and economic benefits for our region," he said.

"This agreement also provides future protections by confirming established grape variety names and protecting those from unfounded GI claims, providing surety for growers and winemakers nationally."

Under the agreement, new labelling requirements will apply within two years, requiring producers to clearly identify the grape variety and geographic indicator, such as King Valley Prosecco.

While the deal secures domestic naming rights, Dr Haines said she will continue advocating for a targeted economic support package to assist producers to transition export markets, particularly as international restrictions tighten.

Final treaty signatures are expected in 2026–27, followed by review by the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties before domestic implementation.