When Beth returned to Wangaratta after more than a decade in Melbourne’s fashion industry, she brought with her experience and a vision.

After years working with boutiques, major retailers such as Sportsgirl, and Seed, and wholesale, she knew what customers wanted: fashion that feels approachable, affordable and stylish.

In March 2022, that vision became The Sorella Store.

Beth’s journey started with a love for fashion and a career that took her across the east coast of Australia.

She studied fashion and textiles merchandising, worked in head offices and then moved into wholesale, visiting independent boutiques in regional towns.

“I saw how important these stores were to their communities,” she said.

“When I moved back to Wangaratta, I felt we needed something similar — a place where the everyday woman could shop and feel good.”

As a mum of two, Beth understands the need for practical, versatile pieces that fit real life.

“Fashion should be fun, not intimidating,” she explained.

“We stock Australian brands and a wide size range so everyone can find something that suits them.”

From classic basics to pieces for special occasions, Sorella offers styles that feel current without being out of reach.

For Beth, running a business in Wangaratta is about more than selling clothes.

“Every purchase helps keep regional towns vibrant,” she said.

“When you shop local, you’re supporting families and helping our city thrive.

“We see customers come in for all sorts of reasons — a new job, a birthday outfit, something to boost confidence, or just a chat.

“Those relationships are what make being a local store so special.”

Connection is at the heart of Sorella’s approach.

Twice a year, Beth hosts styling nights with an Albury-based stylist, giving customers practical advice on trends, colours and wardrobe building.

These events are intimate and interactive, leaving people feeling confident and inspired.

“We use what we learn from those nights every day in-store,” Beth said.

“It’s about honest service and helping women feel good.”

While the shopfront remains the focus, Beth has worked hard to grow Sorella’s online presence with support from Wangaratta’s Propel Digital.

Social media and a strong website have helped attract customers from neighbouring towns and larger centres like Albury-Wodonga.

“It’s great to see people travel here to shop and explore other local businesses while they’re in town.”

Sustainability is part of the picture too.

Sorella supports brands such as Ceres Life, which uses recycled fabrics and paper packaging.

“It’s a small step, but it’s something we believe in,” Beth said.

Beth’s advice to the community is simple: support local in any way you can and the best way to do that is by shopping with us.

“Nothing supports a small business more than people choosing to shop here,” she said.

“But if you can’t purchase right now, even liking, commenting on, or sharing our posts makes a real difference.

“That engagement helps us reach more people and reminds us that what we’re doing matters.”

Local Tips from Beth:

Shop Local: Wholefoods, Inside Living, and Judds Menswear are some of my favourites.

Eat Local: Friday night pizza from Sal's is a family tradition.

Play Local: We love spending time at Merriwa Park, and our girls always enjoy a treat from Scoops Ice Cream.