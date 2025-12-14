A new Coles supermarket is in the pre-planning stages to be built on the existing northern urban fringe of Wangaratta.

Coles has confirmed the development on land it purchased located on the corner of Worland and Lindner roads in Wangaratta.

A surveyor was snapped at the location last week using a theodolite, a tool which measures angles and establishes precise points on ground for structures to assist with design works.

Insite Real Estate sold the 5-acre (2ha) parcel of land to the previous owners and principal Angelo Pomponio said it will be an outstanding outcome for existing and future residents of the area.

Mr Pomponio said when the area was rezoned residential several years ago this was the only parcel of land that zoned for commercial use.

"When we sold it to the owner and it was important that this land was going to be used for commercial purposes," he said.

"People have indicated for a long time that there needs to be this type of development on the northern side of town.

"I think the whole hub which it will become and all the development going on around it is such a positive way forward for that side of town."

West End residents and those living in established estates such as Arlington, Baltimore and other smaller residential developments off Worland Road will benefit.

Other newer estates like Warby Views, Granite Park, the over-50s lifestyle estate on Lindner Road will all be able to access the convenience of the Coles outlet as well.

Properties near schools, health services, amenities, and retail can prove more attractive to buyers and Mr Pomponio said it will surely be a saviour for people who have forgotten a key ingredient from the supermarket.

"By the time you drive in and out of town there's 30 minutes gone, but when the new supermarket arrives, it's just around the corner," he said.

"There are so many positives in having this type of development on the northern side of town."

There has been public feedback about the need for a service station on the northern side of the city as well but at this stage there is no confirmation of this.

A Coles spokesperson said they are constantly evaluating their store network to ensure they are delivering the best shopping experience for their customers.

"As part of that process we are excited about this development which would deliver a new supermarket for the growing Wangaratta community,” she said.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant welcomed the news about the supermarket and she confirmed that the proposal to develop the site has not yet come before council.

Once the store is built it will provide another option to the existing network of major supermarkets in Wangaratta including the Coles store on Ryley Street, Woolworths on Ovens Street, and Aldi on Chisholm Street.