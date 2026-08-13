British philanthropist John Templeton once said: "To get joy, we must give it, and to keep joy, we must scatter it".

In an era when many locals are finding times tough, and ongoing international conflict regularly casts a shadow on the news and impacts our cost of living, a group of local businesses have banded together to ensure there's an element of joy amid the gloom as this tumultuous year draws to a close.

Due to its own budget restraints, council put out the call in June for sponsors interested in helping deliver this year's New Year's Eve celebration in Wangaratta.

Council made it clear to the community at the time that without confirmed partnerships, the event would not be able to proceed in its existing format, which in recent years has become a major drawcard for locals, including many families, keen to celebrate the end of one year and welcome the next in an affordable, enjoyable way.

Afonso Building Solutions, Dal Zotto Wines, Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway, Squires Winery, Nutrien Harcourts Wangaratta, and Clean Peak Energy were this week announced as the businesses which have stepped up to assist.

Their support has secured the future of the major community event, which will this year be held at the WJ Findlay Oval, and has guaranteed that joy will be scattered among the residents from Wangaratta and beyond who enjoy this annual event.

It's a great example of the generous spirit that exists in the Rural City of Wangaratta.

A strong community works together - and savours the joyful moments that always come after the difficult ones.