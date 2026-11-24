A weekend of severe storms saw campers evacuated due to flooding in the King Valley and widespread damage across Wangaratta. On Friday night, campers in the King Valley and Whitfield area were caught off guard when the King River made a sudden rise to minor flooding at Cheshunt following 55.8mm of rain. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, in the space of just over three hours on Friday night the river rose 1.48m to peak at above minor flooding of 1.9m at 12:47am Saturday. Wangaratta VICSES Unit controller Jess Zuber said Gentle Annie Caravan Park campers, many of whom were attending La Dolce Vita, self-evacuated and out of the reported 240 guests in the area, about 12 were significantly affected by the rapidly rising river. “We had a number of caravans and vehicles inundated with water,” she said. “We got caught out a bit because there were quite a few people around, our rivers were well camped out which was good, but I think it highlights the need to really monitor weather conditions. “Even though in this event the emergency app didn’t go off because it didn’t meet those requirements, you’ve still got to be really aware. “No one was caught out in those floods or required any saving; most people were really great and self-evacuated and were able to get themselves out if they couldn't move their vehicles.” According to the bureau, 17.2mm of rain fell at Wangaratta by 9am Monday as wind gusts rapidly peaked at 72km/h when another storm hit the centre of town and surrounds about 2:30pm on Sunday. The Wangaratta VICSES Unit responded to 14 callouts for assistance between then and 6:30pm. Ms Zuber said teams of 19 volunteers in orange responded to incidents of trees down across the rural city and in areas including Wangaratta-Whitfield Road, Snow Road and Killawarra. Ms Zuber said no flash flooding was observed on the back of Sunday afternoon’s storm. Wangaratta could be facing another weekend of storms this week with the bureau predicting up to 40mm of rain on Saturday, as of 12pm Tuesday. For local emergency management warnings and advice visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au. For emergency assistance call SES on 132 500 and in life-threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. VICSES reminders for anyone camping or spending time near local rivers: - Never camp in low-lying areas or dry riverbeds. - Be aware of changing weather conditions, even if rainfall is occurring upstream. - Know your escape route and have a plan to reach higher ground. - Never wait until water is at your campsite before deciding to leave. - Never enter floodwater on foot or in a vehicle. - Download the VIC Emergency app for alerts and warnings