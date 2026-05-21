Up to 200 people are expected to flow through the gates of Carraragarmungee Primary School on Saturday for its 150th birthday celebration.

The event will feature the opening of a time capsule, and presentation of a film celebrating the school's rich history, as well as children's activities, bush band music, and a high tea lunch.

"We have sold close to 150 tickets so far, and are expecting more people to come along on the day, so it will be a great gathering," principal Marie de Prada said.

Among the visitors on the day will be Elizabeth Kleinhenz, the great-granddaughter of the school's first principal, Francis O'Neill, who led Carraragarmungee from 1876 to '88.

Her presence will add to the sense of history in the celebration, which has been evident in the months leading up the event.

"We've had so many people bringing along photos and telling us stories, which has been wonderful," Ms de Prada said.

Inter-generational connections are strong at Carraragarmungee, especially through historic links with the Allen and Stewart families.

Ms de Prada's mother-in-law attended the school in the 1930s, and current school council president Daniel McLeod is part of a four-generation strong link to Carra.

"Daniel's grandfather, Rex Allen, went here, so did his mother Kim, and Daniel's kids are now students here," Ms de Prada said.

"A lot of those connections are mentioned in the documentary, which is looking really good."

Carraragarmungee Primary School's 150th birthday celebrations will be held on Saturday 23 May from 11am to 3pm.

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased via Humanitix (children will be admitted free).