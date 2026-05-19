Wangaratta police are investigating the break-in and theft of a dirt bike from Alpine Motorcycles over the weekend.

A Wangaratta police spokesperson said unknown offenders used power tools to gain entry into the Tone Road dealership sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

One Yamaha dirt bike was alleged to have been stolen, and Wangaratta detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is urged to contact the Wangaratta Criminal Investigation Unit on 03 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.