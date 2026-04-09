The Very Reverend Neil Hicks is set to retire from his dual roles as dean of Wangaratta's Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral and priest-in-charge at Wangaratta West and the Warbys Parish.

His co-operative ministry appointment commenced in 2024, two years after he began his role at Wangaratta West and the Warbys, and was the first time a dean of Wangaratta's cathedral had overseen more than the cathedral parish.

While Neil's retirement will take effect on 31 August, he will take long service leave and annual leave from 26 April, with his final Sunday service at the cathedral this Sunday, 12 April, and at Wangaratta West on 19 April.

Bishop of Wangaratta Clarence Bester said he would take charge of the cathedral for about two months, and then plans would be put in place to cover services until 31 August.

"Of course, we will be navigating pathways for what happens next regarding an appointment of both a dean and priest-in-charge, but we have lots to consider about the future of Anglican ministry in Wangaratta and what shape it will take," Bishop Bester said.

"This is a difficult time for most of our congregations, as our number of attendees, worshippers and registered members is at an all-time low, with strained financial resources.

"So, this is a major concern for the diocese as a whole.

"Of course, I presented a model to be considered in relation to co-operative ministry, and while this has worked in some parishes with limited resources, it has clearly not taken off in Wangaratta with our two parishes in the same town.

"So, we have a lot to talk about and think through."