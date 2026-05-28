Four people avoided serious injury after a two-car collision and rollover on Cribbes Road on Wednesday afternoon, the second collision on the Wangaratta street in as many days.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said it is alleged a Toyota Yaris driving on Salisbury Street collided with a Mazda station wagon driving on Cribbes Road at an intersection about 4:20pm.

“The Mazda rolled on to its roof before its occupants self- extricated,” they said.

“The driver of the Mazda, a 20-year-old Milawa woman and their passengers, a 27-year-old Oxley man and a 27-year-old Milawa man, were uninjured.

“The driver of the Yaris, a 39-year-old Wangaratta woman, was also not injured.”

The police spokesperson said the Wangaratta woman was issued an infringement notice for failing to give way at an intersection.

The incident follows a pedestrian collision on Cribbes Road a day earlier, on 26 May.

It’s alleged a woman in a Ford sedan hit another woman on the road following a verbal dispute.

The 31-year-old victim was hospitalised with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the 34-year-old accused was taken into custody and interviewed by police.