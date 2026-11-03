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Celebrate Diwali with a Touch of Creativity

<p>IMMERSIVE: Tannic Bonds, installation view at the Wangaratta Art Gallery. PHOTO: Jeremy Weihrauch. </p>\\n
<p>IMMERSIVE: Tannic Bonds, installation view at the Wangaratta Art Gallery. PHOTO: Jeremy Weihrauch. </p>\\n

IMMERSIVE: Tannic Bonds, installation view at the Wangaratta Art Gallery. PHOTO: Jeremy Weihrauch.

Wangaratta Art Gallery's Diwali event festivities include a Hindi-language tour and workshop
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026

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