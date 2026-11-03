Celebrate Diwali with a Touch of Creativity

Wangaratta Art Gallery will host a special Diwali celebration on the afternoon of Saturday 14 November. Diwali is a major spiritual festival observed across many faiths such as Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, marking the symbolic triumph of light over darkness. This year, the main Diwali holiday falls on Sunday 8 November, with the gallery’s Diwali event extending the festivities with a Hindi-language tour and a diya-making workshop taking place on the following weekend. The event is part of ongoing programming for Tannic Bonds which explores cultural, familial, and environmental ties through tannins – organic compounds found in leaves, roots, bark, fruits, and seeds. Many artists featured in Tannic Bonds are of South Asian descent, with their artworks examining the nuances of their heritage. The Gallery’s Diwali celebration, facilitated by guest cultural advisor Dr Anindita Banerjee, will further contextualise the exhibition within these rich histories and customs. The event is ideal for Hindi-speaking visitors, elders, first-generation migrants, families, and anyone desiring a more accessible way into the exhibition. The event will begin with Tannic Bonds translator Jasmeet Sahi leading a free Hindi-language tour of the exhibition from 1pm, with time for relaxed conversation and questions. Jasmeet Sahi worked closely with Tannic Bonds curators Dr Meg Fizell and Olivia Welch to develop the Hindi labels for the featured artworks, enhancing the linguistic accessibility of the exhibition. Her tour will provide a wonderful opportunity for Hindi-speakers in the region to gain a deeper understanding of the ideas and materials that shape Tannic Bonds. Following the Hindi-language tour, a complimentary South-Asian-inspired afternoon tea, including chai, sweets, and light refreshments, will be served at 2pm, and Indian-Australian artist Minaal Lawn will conduct a diya-making workshop from 2.15pm. Diyas are traditional oil lamps lit during Diwali, signifying hope, wisdom, and connection. The diya-making session will offer participants a fun, hands-on way to engage with the rituals and values underpinning Diwali. After the workshop, visitors are encouraged to experiment with self-guided diya decorating at the Creation Station, which will remain open to the public alongside the exhibition until Sunday 29 November. Rachel Arndt, Director of Wangaratta Art Gallery, said the Diwali celebration is a chance for the diverse community to come together in the spirit of optimism and unity. "Galleries can be intimidating spaces for many, and we are always looking for authentic strategies to make our gallery more inviting and inclusive," she said. "The Hindi-language tour combined with the diya-making workshop are practical approaches to achieving this, generating meaningful intercultural exchange.” Participants can choose one activity or stay for the full afternoon. All activities are suitable for all ages, including children with supervision. No prior art-making experience necessary. Learn more and book workshop tickets at www.wangarattaartgallery.com.au.