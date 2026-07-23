Join in a night celebrating the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty, as Creedence Clearwater Collective presents the music of one of the world’s most iconic bands at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday 2 August.

The live six-piece band featuring a saxophone player bring to the stage all the hits that defined a generation and have become the soundtrack for many more.

Creedence Clearwater Collective singer and guitarist Tim Carter said Creedence fans and John Fogerty fans are encouraged to come along.

“We all like to have a good time on stage - not your usual band that stands still during the show, we like to have a good time, getting the people to sing a long - even if you don’t think you’d like it, people are always surprised by how many Creedence songs they know,” he said.

The band was formed based off their mutual love for Creedence Clearwater Revival, combine that with a singer who could scream like John Fogerty and you have a recipe for success.

“Our shows started selling out gigs, so we moved from the pubs into the theatres and continued selling shows out,” Tim said.

“At the moment we are at 30,000 followers, which has really surprised us.”

Tim said growing up on the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty drew them to share the music.

“We found it to be a lot of fun to perform,” he said.

Tim said his personal favourites to share with audiences are ‘Up Around the Bend’ and ‘Hey Tonight’.

“It really is a great night of sing along songs, we like to meet the crowd after the shows in the foyer, it's just fun to talk to people all around Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

You do not want to hear through the grapevine that you missed out on this howling good time.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.