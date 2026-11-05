Social media
Home page>News>Celebrating creativity a...
News

Celebrating creativity at the annual St Bernard's Art Show

<p>CELEBRATING CREATIVES: Kristy McAsey (left) and Patricia Boak warmly invite the wider community to enjoy the exhibition and show their support St Bernard\\'s Primary School and the talented artists who generously share their work.</p>\\n
<p>CELEBRATING CREATIVES: Kristy McAsey (left) and Patricia Boak warmly invite the wider community to enjoy the exhibition and show their support St Bernard\\'s Primary School and the talented artists who generously share their work.</p>\\n

CELEBRATING CREATIVES: Kristy McAsey (left) and Patricia Boak warmly invite the wider community to enjoy the exhibition and show their support St Bernard's Primary School and the talented artists who generously share their work.

St Bernard's PS Art Show runs from 13-15 November
Shane Douthie
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta

Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta
Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta
News

Five years' jail for Wangaratta man who held woman captive

Five years' jail for Wangaratta man who held woman captive
Five years' jail for Wangaratta man who held woman captive
News

Paul speaks up as a survivor

Paul speaks up as a survivor
Paul speaks up as a survivor
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026