Celebrating creativity at the annual St Bernard's Art Show

In 2010, St Bernard's Primary School opened its new school hall, a gathering space where the whole school could come together comfortably and celebrate. At that time the school's Parents and Friends committee were exploring innovative ways to raise funds for the school and decided to use the hall as a way to help raise funds. The idea for an art show was suggested, and the art show was born. That vision has grown year on year and the 2026 Art and Photography Show will feature an incredible 300 works on display from Friday 13 November to Sunday 15 NOvember. For principal Patricia Boak and the school's finance and administration officer Kristyn McAsey, their love of art goes beyond simply appreciating beautiful pieces. It is about celebrating creativity, providing opportunities for artists and supporting the incredible talent that exists within our local community. Both share a genuine passion for the arts and a strong belief in the importance of giving local artists a platform to showcase their work. They are particularly passionate about encouraging students and emerging artists, recognising established talent and creating opportunities for people to share their creativity with others. "Staging the art show also placed focus on the arts in our school, something that we were enlivening and to this day still provides a strong arts program for our students," Patricia said. "The art show also provided an avenue for artists in the community and wider, to have an opportunity to share their art works with others." The show brings together artists, art lovers and the wider community and provides an opportunity for artists to display their work, connect with others and receive recognition for the time, dedication and creativity that goes into producing each piece. "The art show has grown from strength to strength evolving over the years, incorporating photography and categories for students," Kristyn said. "Original exhibitors return each year with new artists regularly joining us. "Artists such as a past parent Linda Dagostino, Anita Laurence, Melissa Johns and Therese Shanley have been exhibiting with us from the very first art show, others such as Melanie Norman and Madeleine McKindlay are first time entrants. "All artists bring their unique individuality and talent making our Art show a vibrant and exciting event." Friday evening 13 November is opening night and is always well attended by artists and guests. This year there will be a special students opening event beginning from 4.30pm to 6pm with the student awards represented at 5pm. Opening night for adults is at 7pm with live music, drinks, canapes and award announced. Categories include Oils, Acrylic, Watercolour/Gouache, Pastel, Printmaking, Mixed Media, Small Paintings and Photography . This year there are two sections for students - Primary and Secondary. The art show is also one of the school's major fundraising events, playing an important role in supporting the school and the opportunities it can provide for its students. Patricia and Kristyn warmly invite the wider community to enjoy the exhibition and show their support for both the school and the talented artists who generously share their work. All artwork will be available for purchase unless otherwise stated, giving visitors the opportunity to take home a unique piece while directly supporting the artists and their creative talents. "We love seeing the amazing talent within our community and want to do everything we can to encourage and support our local artists," Patricia said. "Art brings people together, tells stories and allows everyone to see the world a little differently. "It is about community spirit, supporting one another and creating an event that celebrates the wonderful creativity and talent we have right here on our doorstep." Patricia and Kristyn hope the community will come along, enjoy the exhibition, and perhaps even discover a special piece to take home. Adding to the celebrations, Saturday 14 November will also feature a Makers Market from 10am to 2pm showcasing a wonderful range of locally handmade creations and unique treasures. It will be another fantastic opportunity to support local makers, small businesses and talented members of our community. There will be something for the whole family, including a barbecue and drinks, live music and a small animal farm. For the first time, the art show will come to a close on Sunday 15 November with a traditional Devonshire tea served from 10am to 2pm when visitors are invited to relax, enjoy freshly baked scones with jam and cream, and spend some time soaking up the creative atmosphere. "It will be a lovely way to round off what we hope will be a wonderful weekend celebrating art, creativity and community," Kristyn said. "We are grateful to all our sponsors with whom we would not be able to stage this event." Major sponsors include JPW architects, the very architects who designed the School hall, HCES Electrical Services and Reflex Glass all sponsoring $1000. Tickets to the opening gala event at 7pm Friday 13 November (cashless and 18+) are $40 (plus booking fee) and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1997939470740?aff=oddtdtcreator. Tickets to the gala opening close 11:59pm Wednesday 11 November.