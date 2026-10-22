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Celebrating our young writers

Winners announced for 2026 Wangaratta Young Writers Award.
Simone Kerwin
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026
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