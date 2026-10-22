Celebrating our young writers

Enthusiastic young writers from across the district were celebrated last Thursday evening at the presentation of the 2026 Wangaratta Young Writers Award. The annual competition was again supported by the Rotary Club of Appin Park Wangaratta and Rotary Club of Wangaratta, as well as the Wangaratta Library, and Edgars Books & News. It aims to encourage young people between 10 and 19 to develop their writing craft and imagination, and to have their voices heard. Entrants lodged their short stories or poetry/song lyrics across three age groups - upper primary (year five and six), lower secondary (years seven, eight and nine), and upper secondary (years 10, 11 and 12, and young people not at school aged 19 and under). Each category offered a first ($125), second ($50) and third ($25) prize, and the chance to be published in coming editions of the Wangaratta Chronicle. Winners were: Years 5 and 6 story - first place, Hasini Wasala, 'The Dying Light'; second place, Laura Hogan, 'Missed Calls'; third place, Annika Beyersdorf, 'Watching'. Years 5 and 6 poetry/song lyrics - first place, Lotta Beyersdorf, 'Venom'; second place, Jacob Talbot, '1770'; third place, Georgie Fletcher, 'Wanting to Be Seen'. Years 7/8/9 story - first place Eliza Looby, 'Lost and Found'; second place, Imogen Rocchiccioli, 'Photos in Black and White'; third place, Vihas Wasala, 'The Quest to Restore Kindness'; honourable mention, Lucy Malcolm, 'The Christmas Truce'. Years 7/8/9 poetry/song lyrics - first place Ellie Hutchieson, 'The Clock Doesn't Know You’re Dying; second place, Owen Miskin, 'Unseen'; third place, Bridie Willett, 'The Glue Stick'. Years 10/11/12 story - first place, Charlotte Bongers, 'Traces They Left Behind'; second place, Olivia Lewis, 'Behind the Door'; third place, Lily Purss, 'The Ledger'; honourable mention, Clara Rocchiccioli, 'The Ruined Kingdom'. Years 10/11/12 poetry/song lyrics - first place, Teresa Corboy, 'Thy Kingdom Come'.