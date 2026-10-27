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Stevenson steps up to lead Lions in premiership defence

<p>STEPPING UP: Tim Stevenson (right) will progress from his assistant role into the senior coaching position at Whorouly for the 2027 season. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>STEPPING UP: Tim Stevenson (right) will progress from his assistant role into the senior coaching position at Whorouly for the 2027 season. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

STEPPING UP: Tim Stevenson (right) will progress from his assistant role into the senior coaching position at Whorouly for the 2027 season. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

Whorouly assistant claims top job at reigning premiers
Nathan de Vries
October 27, 2026 • 05:35
Updated, October 27, 2026 • 05:36

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 23 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 23 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 23 October, 2026