Centre Against Violence (CAV) has unveiled its new name and identity, 'Ash: Advocacy. Support. Hope.' marking the next chapter for an organisation that has supported communities across the Ovens Murray region for more than three decades. The new identity was unveiled at the New Beginnings Gala Ball in Wangaratta on Friday night, following extensive research into how people understand the organisation, the breadth of its work and how it feels to approach the service for support. Ash will sit alongside a clear description of the organisation's work: Supporting people affected by family and sexual violence. Centre Against Violence CEO Jaime Chubb said the change reflected both the organisation's history and where its work is heading. “This organisation has never stood still," she said. "It has grown and changed alongside the community it serves. "We began in the early 1990s as the Upper Murray Centre Against Sexual Assault, established by local community members who saw a need for specialist sexual assault support in our region and chose to do something about it. "As our work grew, so did our organisation. "We became Centre Against Violence in 2012, reflecting the broader work we had grown to provide across sexual assault, family violence and prevention. "Ash is the next chapter in that story.” Research undertaken as part of the review found that while CAV is recognised and valued by many people, the name could also create barriers for some people approaching support. Some people did not identify their experience with the word violence, while others were unsure whether the breadth of support available through the organisation was meant for them. The new identity follows an extensive research, consultation and design process, with the board involved throughout the project. The final Ash identity was endorsed by the board at its Annual General Meeting on 17 November. Board chair Mary Reid said the change respects the organisation's history while recognising how much it has grown. “Centre Against Violence has a proud history in our region," she said. "Ash carries that history forward while giving the organisation an identity that reflects the breadth of our work today and where we are heading.” Ms Chubb said the research prompted the organisation to think not only about what it stands against, but what people find when they reach out. “Violence remains at the core of why we exist," she said. "We will never step away from naming it, challenging it or responding to it. "But every day our people also do more than stand against violence." Five new names were tested through community research, with Ash emerging as the clear leading option. People who chose Ash particularly connected with its purpose, hope and memorability. The change also reflects the growing breadth of the organisation's work. Alongside specialist family violence and sexual assault services, the organisation is expanding its work across prevention, education, therapeutic and group programs, and support for children and families. Ms Chubb said the new name provides a more human and approachable way to introduce that work. “There is something different about giving our organisation a name," she said. "Ash feels personal. "It is easy to remember and easy to say. "It feels less like the name of somewhere you are sent and more like someone you can turn to. ”Ash will begin appearing progressively across the organisation's locations, website, communications, signage and resources. "During the transition, the community may see both Centre Against Violence and Ash while the new identity becomes familiar." Ms Reid said Ash is a new name, but it is not a new organisation. “Everything built over more than three decades comes with us: the knowledge, relationships, advocacy, trust and experience of the people and communities who have shaped this organisation," she said. "We are not starting again. We are carrying what we have built forward.”