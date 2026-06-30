Centre Against Violence (CAV) is creating new pathways for emerging leaders to gain governance experience, announcing the launch of its inaugural Board Internship Program.

The new initiative has been designed to provide community members with practical experience in organisational governance while helping build a stronger and more diverse pipeline of future board leaders across the Ovens Murray region.

For many people, joining a board can feel out of reach.

A lack of experience, limited exposure to governance processes, or uncertainty about how boards operate can create barriers for those interested in contributing to their communities through leadership roles.

CAV's Board Internship Program seeks to address those barriers by offering participants the opportunity to learn alongside experienced board directors, attend board and committee meetings, and develop a deeper understanding of governance, strategy and organisational leadership.

The program reflects CAV's commitment to building inclusive leadership pathways and ensuring community voices are represented in governance and decision-making.

"Strong governance is critical to the success of any organisation, but for many people the pathway into board leadership is not always clear," CAV board director, Karen Rourke said.

"We know there are talented people across our region with valuable skills, perspectives and lived experiences to contribute, but they may not have had the opportunity to gain governance experience.

"Through this program, we want to create a meaningful pathway for emerging leaders to learn, grow and participate in decision-making.

"The decisions made around a board table shape the future of organisations and the communities they serve.

"We want to help open that door for people who may never have considered themselves a future board member."

The 12-month internship is open to people from all backgrounds and experiences, with no previous board experience required.

CAV is particularly encouraging applications from individuals who may not have traditionally seen themselves represented in governance roles, including young people, First Nations people, LGBTQIA+ communities, culturally diverse communities, people with disability and people with lived experience.

"At CAV, we believe better outcomes are achieved when diverse voices are represented around the decision-making table," Karen said.

"By creating opportunities for people to participate in governance, we are investing not only in future leaders but also in stronger, more inclusive organisations and communities.

"We are looking for people who are curious, committed and willing to learn.

"Whether you are early in your career, looking to develop your leadership skills, or considering future board opportunities, this program offers a unique chance to gain experience, build confidence and make meaningful connections."

As the first intake of board interns, successful applicants will play an important role in helping shape this exciting new program while building valuable leadership skills and professional connections.

Applications are now open and will close at 5pm on Monday 13 July.

For more information, visit centreagainstviolence.org.au/news/2026-board-internship/ and download the Board Internship Information Pack.