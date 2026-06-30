Blue skies and community connection reigned over the first Ovens and Murray Football Netball League Mental Health Round held across the weekend.

Staged in conjunction with Wangaratta-based positive mental health promotion initiative Project 365, the round involved activations at all matches.

The sale of Project 365 beanies at the games raised $10,000, which will fund two mental health first aid scholarships for each of the league's 10 clubs, to be rolled out in coming months.

Most importantly, the weekend highlighted the importance of connection and conversations in promoting positive mental health.

Steve Manning from Project 365 said the group could not have been happier with the weekend, which included the involvement of Geelong star and round ambassador Shaun Mannagh as well as Cats AFLW captain Becky Webster, and a gathering in Apex Park before a community walk to the football and netball at WJ Findlay Oval on Sunday.

The walk attracted up to 150 people, who were led by a marching band featuring Project 365 founder and drummer Pete Rourke which helped put smiles on faces by playing the club songs on derby day.

"We definitely had great support from the clubs, players and the community; people loved it, and we got more buy-in as we went, with a good cross-section of people involved," Steve said.

"For it to come off as it did, it exceeded even our own expectations.

"I hope we can build on that.

"There was a big crowd at the ground on Sunday, showcasing community sport at its best - Wangaratta really put on a show.

"People should never feel like they're alone, and I hope that events like this remind those who think they're alone that they're not, and they have a safe place to seek support."

OMFNL general manager Kane Arendarcikas said the league would catch up with Project 365 representatives in coming days to review the round.

"But from an organisational point of view, they didn't miss a beat; everything they tried worked incredibly well," he said.

"Particularly for the first year in, every initiative they had planned, they pulled it off, and we'll sit down and map out a plan going forward.

"In my view, it's one of the best things we've done in my time (with the league), and if I'm involved, it will certainly continue.

"It's great to have people who are committed to driving it, and Project 365 did that.

"The fundraising for the mental health first aid scholarships is the important part for the clubs; football and netball clubs are not immune from mental health issues, and hopefully having someone people feel they can chat to who has the right contacts and connections if needed will make for easier conversations."

The mental health round builds on league-funded wellbeing education programs delivered in recent years through Melbourne-based group Outside the Locker Room.

"To also have a dedicated round and a local connection through Project 365 is going to be really valuable," Mr Arendarcikas said.

"Considering the visibility of the weekend, I would be surprised if we don't hear from surrounding leagues considering the same concept, and it would be great if it got to the stage of it being done at AFL level."