The balance sheet concerning the city's largest sporting complex is heading in the right direction, albeit the cost to ratepayers this financial year is expected to be a tick under $1.2 million.

Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre operations are expected to cost 1.199m in the 2026/27, the difference between an income of $3.882m and expense of $5.081m.

This is $113k better than the 2025/26 year outcome and about $50k better than the year before.

Income is progressively growing year-on-year due to higher patronage and reduced costs with this year expected to be $326k better than 2025/26, which was $388k better than 2024/25.

Initiatives are being actioned to lower costs and enhance profits such as reducing gas and electricity consumption that currently exceeds a cost of $635k per annum.

Sports, Aquatic & Events Precinct manager Leon Newton said the overall improvement in WSAC’s 2026/27 operating budget reflects growing community support for the venue, with visitation increasing by 80,000 visits, or 21 per cent, over the past two years.

"This growth has translated into a stronger membership base, increased learn-to-swim participation and greater stadium usage," Mr Newton said.

"Further uplift is expected to be supported by initiatives such as enhanced member retention processes, continued capacity building within the learn-to-swim team - particularly in high-demand areas, and the accreditation of the recreational gymnastics program with Gymnastics Australia.

"While income is increasing, these gains are partially offset by rising employee, materials, and services costs, consistent with broader inflationary pressures."

Wangaratta council's long-term approach is to continue increasing revenue and utilisation of the centre while identifying operational efficiencies that improve its financial performance.

Mr Newton said council is currently exploring and implementing power efficiency measures to reduce with the centre's annual gas and electricity costs.

A $1.3 million energy efficiency upgrade will be delivered, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing operational costs.

The project will receive $658,884 in funding through the federal government’s Community Energy Upgrades Fund, which will be matched dollar for dollar by council.

Mr Newton explained that as with most regional aquatic facilities, the WSAC is primarily operated as a community service rather than a profit-generating business.

"The significant costs associated with maintaining and operating aquatic infrastructure mean such facilities are generally not expected to generate a financial surplus and are commonly owned and operated by local governments rather than private operators," he said.

Mr Newton said council's financial objective is to operate the facility as efficiently and sustainably as possible while continuing to provide accessible health, recreation, and community benefits.

He said council will continue to review service delivery and pursue opportunities increase participation, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen long-term financial sustainability.