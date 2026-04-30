Centre Quilters Circle, which meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Uniting Church Hall, will celebrate 40 years of gatherings on 14 May.

Members and past members are welcome to come along from 10am, and enjoy a shared lunch and birthday cake.

Please bring a small items you've made for a show after attending a workshop sometime during the last 40 years.

The group will celebrate their achievements and the journey of our five life members.

For more information, phone Robyn on 0417 213 799 or Jenny on 0409 218 211.