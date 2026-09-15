Chasing platypus: survey of the Ovens catchment begins

A free workshop in Wangaratta this Saturday will help launch a ‘Citizen Science’ survey of platypus in North East Victoria, coordinated by the Ovens Landcare Network (OLN). Funded by the June Canavan Foundation, the Wettenhall Environment Trust and the North East Catchment Management Authority, 150 sample sites have been selected to gather data on platypus populations throughout the Ovens River catchment. This includes not only the Ovens River itself, but also all of the steams and rivers that make up the catchment such as the King, Buffalo, Buckland and Rose rivers and their many tributaries. The area extends from the high country adjoining Mount Hotham and Mt Feathertop to the riverine plains where the Ovens meets the Murray. “This represents the largest and most comprehensive study of platypus populations in our region,” OLN vice-president Paul Reser said. “In a time of changing climate and land use, it is vital we have an understanding of where this iconic animal thrives and survives.” Community volunteers can attend training sessions in Wangaratta, Bright and Beechworth this weekend. The Wangaratta session will be held at the Wangaratta Small Bore Rifle Club this Saturday from 10pm to 12pm. Anyone can attend and hear from senior ecologist and technical advisor with EnviroDNA, Josh Griffiths, who is a platypus expert. He will help deepen participants understanding of platypus populations across the Ovens Catchment and learn techniques for collecting water samples at the selected sites. These samples will then be sent to an environmental DNA laboratory to test if any platypus DNA is present. “I expect we may be able to detect species in the waterway up to one kilometer away,” Mr Griffiths said. EnviroDNA who are undertaking the analysis, also planned the site selection, with proposed maps circulated among the 21 Landcare Groups which make up the OLN, to obtain feedback and draw on local knowledge. Mr Reser said staff from the regional Catchment Management Authority, Charles Sturt University and the Arthur Rylah Institute were also involved in site selection, ensuring representation of the diversity of environments found along the waterways in this region with bushland, farming country and urban areas all well represented. "The study will provide foundational knowledge on the health of the platypus population for our area and in conjunction with other studies in nearby areas paint a picture the health of our waterways vital in future planning and conservation efforts," he said. To register to attend Wangaratta's platypus workshop this Saturday go to https://events.humanitix.com/platypus-workshop-cusmlsqw For more information you can contact Kerrie Warburton at support@ovenslandcarenetwork.org.au or mob 0418 427 730.