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Chasing platypus: survey of the Ovens catchment begins

<p>PLATYPUS PROJECT: Community members can attend a free workshop in Wangaratta this Saturday to be part of a project to help gather data on platypus populations in the Ovens catchment. PHOTO: Ovens Landcare Network Inc.</p>\\n
<p>PLATYPUS PROJECT: Community members can attend a free workshop in Wangaratta this Saturday to be part of a project to help gather data on platypus populations in the Ovens catchment. PHOTO: Ovens Landcare Network Inc.</p>\\n

PLATYPUS PROJECT: Community members can attend a free workshop in Wangaratta this Saturday to be part of a project to help gather data on platypus populations in the Ovens catchment. PHOTO: Ovens Landcare Network Inc.

Community invited to attend workshop in Wangaratta this Saturday
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 15, 2026 • 02:00

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