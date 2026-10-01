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Children’s Week celebration to bring families together

<p>YOU\\'RE INVITED: Lucy Watt (2), Sarah Grogan, Bernadette Blance-Palmer, Arthur Blance- Perkins (2), Alice Watt (5) and Isabel Young from the Wangaratta Community Toy Library are inviting the community to join in a free Children\\u2019s Week celebration on Sunday 25 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>YOU\\'RE INVITED: Lucy Watt (2), Sarah Grogan, Bernadette Blance-Palmer, Arthur Blance- Perkins (2), Alice Watt (5) and Isabel Young from the Wangaratta Community Toy Library are inviting the community to join in a free Children\\u2019s Week celebration on Sunday 25 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

YOU'RE INVITED: Lucy Watt (2), Sarah Grogan, Bernadette Blance-Palmer, Arthur Blance- Perkins (2), Alice Watt (5) and Isabel Young from the Wangaratta Community Toy Library are inviting the community to join in a free Children’s Week celebration on Sunday 25 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Community invited to join in Wangaratta Community Toy Library's free Children’s Week event
Jordan Duursma
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
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