Children’s Week celebration to bring families together

The Wangaratta Community Toy Library will open its doors for a free Children’s Week celebration next month, inviting families to enjoy a morning of play, connection and culture. The event will be held on Sunday 25 October, from 10am to 1pm at the toy library on the corner of Burke and White streets, Wangaratta. Volunteer president Isabel Young said the day would be open to everyone, not just toy library members, with activities including a barbecue, jumping castle, face painting, soft play, a sandpit and games for children. This year’s National Children’s Week theme is “Children have the right to use their own language, celebrate their culture and practise their religion”, based on Article 30 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Ms Young said the toy library hoped to reflect that theme by inviting members to share stories, songs and food from their own cultures. “We’re going to invite members from the toy library to maybe read a story or sing a song in their language, and bring some cultural food,” she said. “We want to make it really engaging and connecting with members of the community.” As well as celebrating Children’s Week, Ms Young said the event was a chance to welcome new families into the space and show them how the toy library works. “It’s a great opportunity for us to invite other people into the space that wouldn’t normally come along,” she said. “Coming in and seeing it really helps them get the concept of the idea." Ms Young said the toy library’s broader aim was to support happy, playful childhoods by improving access to educational toys and equipment. “We want everyone to have access to quality educational toys and equipment, no matter what their circumstances are,” she said. “We try to be really inclusive here at the toy library.” Different membership and volunteering options are available for families, and Ms Young encouraged anyone curious about the service to attend the celebration or visit during a regular borrowing session. “Come and have fun and enjoy your children having fun,” she said. “If a festival environment where there’s lots of people isn't your thing, come along to a borrowing session. "We’re all just parents with kids who have a shared value in sustainability of play.” The toy library welcomed about 150 people to last year’s Children’s Week event, which featured craft, a community barbecue, a jumping castle and face painting. Families can stay up to date with the Wangaratta Community Toy Library’s opening hours, monthly calendar and events through its Facebook page, newsletter, website or by emailing info@wangarattatoylibrary.com.au.