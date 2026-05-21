The Wangaratta community is invited to attend the 2026 Marmungun Rock ceremony at 11am on Sunday 31 May in Apex Park, held during National Reconciliation Week (27 May to 3 June).

Hosted by the Dirrawarra Indigenous Network and supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, the ceremony recognises the city’s Citizen of the Year through the carving of a handprint on the Marmungun Rock.

Since 2017, the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community has led this annual recognition.

Each carved handprint honours individuals who demonstrate qualities valued in Indigenous Elders, including community service, integrity, and wisdom.

This year, the handprint of 2026 Citizen of the Year Bevan Tremellan will be unveiled.

The carving has been completed by Jesse and Kevin Cooper.

Mr Tremellan is President of Wangaratta Woodworkers Inc. and has supported the growth of the group through inclusive programs and community projects.

His work includes initiatives such as the Women’s Program, collaborations with Northeast Health Wangaratta, and heritage restorations including the Wangaratta Gates project.

Marmungun means ‘of this group’ or ‘of this area’, a Bpangerang word reflecting the idea of community.

The Marmungun Rock was conceived by respected Elder Wally Cooper, whose work helped build understanding and respect between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal communities.

His legacy continues through his family.

Mayor Irene Grant said the ceremony is an important opportunity to recognise local contributions and reflect during National Reconciliation Week.

“This ceremony recognises individuals who have made a lasting contribution to the Wangaratta community,” she said.

“It also provides an opportunity for the community to come together, acknowledge our shared history and continue building respect and understanding.”

The ceremony will include an Acknowledgement of Country, cultural performances, the unveiling of the handprint and a community barbecue.

The event is open to all.

For more information, please contact Dirrawarra Indigenous Network member, Kevin Cooper on 0478 773 384.