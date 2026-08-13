Wangaratta residents have again answered the call of Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring (LFCC), by helping to stock up the local food relief service's pantry.

As need increases due to cost of living pressures, and the cold, wet weather conditions in the district, LFCC chair Anita Walker said non-perishable items were in high demand.

Local shoppers responded generously to the group's second Grab a Grocery drive for the year, donating groceries and cash to the value of $4700 during Saturday's collection at Wangaratta's Coles supermarket.

This was in addition to $1200 donated online using a QR code provided on the day.

Those visiting the supermarket were encouraged to drop an extra item or two in their trolleys, by following a shopping list provided by LFCC volunteers, which included everything from breakfast cereal and tinned goods to laundry detergent and toiletries.

The donated items will be used to stock shelves at the service's food pantry in Greta Road.

This store operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12 noon, with the support of nine local churches - Cathedral Anglican parish, Wangaratta West and the Warbys Anglican parish, Uniting Church, Wesleyan Methodist Church, Enjoy Church, Presbyterian Church, Lutheran Church, Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Wangaratta Salvation Army Corps.

"Grab a Grocery was so well-received by the community; those collecting at the supermarket reported people being friendly and wanting to assist," Anita said.

"People were very generous - we were only there for three and a half hours, so to have collected as much as we did was wonderful.

"We are so appreciative - it's a team effort, with the community working to help the community, and this will keep us going for a good while."

Anita said LFCC always welcomed new volunteers, with a range of different roles available for those who have time to offer to the service.

"We will always find a spot for people," she said.