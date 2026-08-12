Wangaratta police are investigating a break-in and raid at a Reid Street business in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said it’s believed one offender used a tool to smash the front window glass and stole watches at about 4:50am.

The spokesperson said police are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident and believe another person may have been involved.

Store owner Matthew Barry said about $5000 to $6000 worth of watches were taken.

“The biggest problem has been the mess, we’ve got a big boarded-up window which will be up for the next week now,” he said.

“The community has been really supportive, when I was cleaning up glass from the window, we had people walking past asking if we were alright and offering to buy us a coffee.”

Wangaratta detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the break-in, has dashcam or CCTV footage, or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au or call Wangaratta police on (03) 5723 0888.