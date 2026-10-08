Coalition targets bowser pain and Labor shortages in regional visit

Coalition leaders are promising regional freight operators and drivers direct cost-of-living relief. Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie met with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy on Wednesday advocating for the federal Coalition’s proposed Fuel Price Shield policy aimed at providing immediate relief at the bowser. Under the policy, the fuel excise would be automatically halved when the two-week average closing price of Brent crude rises above US$100 a barrel. When triggered, the Coalition estimates the measure would reduce the tax on petrol and diesel by around 27 cents a litre, equivalent to around $15 off a typical tank of fuel. “For people that live here in this region, you are filling up your tank a lot if you've got a couple of kids playing football or netball, getting to work, that'll come in very handy,” Ms McKenzie said. “The Fuel Price Shield is about providing an automatic protection for our transport industry and for our motorists when it comes to global shocks. “It’s an inflationary situation which you will end up seeing at the checkout each and every time as businesses cannot keep absorbing these cost increases.” The policy would also temporarily reduce the heavy vehicle road user charge to zero, providing additional relief. Ms McKenzie said the policy would be fully funded in the budget, proposing cuts to funding for industrial refineries and steelworks and funding of green hydrogen projects. “The Labor Party doesn't offset it in the budget, and therefore it has an inflationary impact,” she said. “This will actually have a deflationary impact because it will mean transport costs across the economy are lower.” Ms McKenzie and Mr McCurdy met with Wangaratta transport industry representatives throughout her visit and did further campaigning with Mr McCurdy ahead of the state election next month. Mr McCurdy said the Fuel Price Shield would provide important protection for his local community and right across regional Victoria. "For families across Wangaratta and regional Victoria, filling up the car is a necessity, not a luxury," he said. “Coming into harvest, it's really going to hurt our local farming community whether you've got a header or you've got trucks to see how much fuel costs, and that's why this proposal that Bridget and the team federally put together is a winner.” Ms McKenzie and the federal Coalition also announced the party’s new immigration policy, which proposes the largest cut to immigration in Australian history. The Coalition plans to reduce net overseas migration by cutting 650,000 temporary visa holders over four years. Representatives from industries including hospitality have raised concerns the cuts would impact their business production. Ms McKenzie said as part of the proposed temporary visa changes, the Coalition would focus on skill-based workforce needs and geographical needs when granting visas. “If you need a specific skill, we're going to increase the number of skilled visas available for a business,” she said. “That will attach a migrant team to a business, rather than what's happening at the moment where you can come in on a temporary visa, live anywhere, and you might not be working in an area of skill that we need as a country. “If you want to stay on as a backpacker in years two and three, you will have to pay a higher fee if you want to stay on in Melbourne. “You'll get a discount if you come to the regions, which our analysis shows will grow the workforce of backpackers in regional communities.” Mr McCurdy said from businesses locally to right across Victoria, they have all struggled to reach production levels seen pre-COVID. “They thought this was a COVID problem, but it's extended and nothing's changed. Whether it's hospitality, childcare centres, everyone's got the same problem. “It's putting too much pressure on our housing and infrastructure, and Australians have had enough. Bring the people with the skills.”