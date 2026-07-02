The proposed Nioka solar project at Glenrowan West has sparked controversy among community members who say they are still searching for answers.

Several community members were expecting a recent community consultation ‘drop-in’ session in Glenrowan, hosted by UMWELT and Jonothan Koop, would be conversational and informal, however, they expressed their disappointment with what was presented.

Concerned landowner Ant Foubister said they were given very basic information and they were asked to direct their community concerns to individual consultants.

"These consultants held no answers but gave the generic response "'no technical studies have been undertaken',” Mr Foubister said.

"However, the maps provided do highlight the vast scope of the proposal and we also learnt that in addition to the planned 420,000 solar panels, the project has also incorporated a neighbouring property and will now also house 39 highly toxic Lithium-ion batteries placed in a designated bushfire prone area.”

Mr Foubister noted state government guidelines regarding space between large scale solar sites to avoid cumulative impacts on built form and he said the cumulative effect of yet another 400 hectares will be devastating.

He said attendees were also not happy that the meeting was a drop-in format, and requests for a town hall style meeting in a larger space were denied and the meeting was closed.

"The meeting seemed an attempt to convince locals ‘that the conversion of 400 hectares of highly productive farmland, with environmental significance, in the centre of their community, into an industrial power site should not be overly concerning," he said.

"We were told the project developers are still in the early phase of planning, with no technical studies having been undertaken yet.

"The community are feeling confused and extremely anxious as to their futures, with no future date in sight.

"It leaves locals desperately holding on to the one positive from the meeting – the commitment from the applicant that the community will have their questions answered and be given adequate time to respond before the planning permit is submitted to the Minister for Planning."

'No Nioka Solar' group has collected 1500 signatures to a petition against the proposed development.

In 2024, the Victorian government controversially removed the right for objectors to appeal decisions on renewable energy facility planning applications via the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).