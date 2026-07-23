Approaching his 100th birthday, Kevin Allan has some sound advice for anyone aiming for a long life.

"Don't die," the man better known as 'Wobbles' quips with a smile.

If Kevin's own example is anything to go by, it seems the proverbial 'spice' of life, variety, is central to the recipe - together with a carefree attitude, friendly nature, sense of curiosity, and strong connections.

Though he's still disbelieving of the fact he's celebrating a century of living, Kevin was born on 28 July 1926.

The eldest of six kids in a Milawa dairy farming family, Kevin is quick to tell you that he never felt a career on the land was for him.

As World War 2 raged, he had been keen to join the Army, but with farming classified as a reserved occupation, he was turned back.

He gleefully recalls the day the whistle blew at Milawa's butter factory to signal the end of the war, and he rode into Wangaratta to celebrate - and to look for a job.

"I can remember it as clearly as if it was yesterday - that whistle sounded, and I was off," he said.

Kevin's 96-year-old brother, Tom, said it was for the best: "He's a good brother, but not a very good farmer".

His first job was driving a baker's cart to deliver bread, and it served as just the start of an eclectic mix of roles held over his lifetime, which included working at the Wangaratta Woollen Mills; as a bookie's penciller at Melbourne racecourses during a move to the city; as a sales representative for industrial cleaning supplies business SC Johnson; in sales for Huttons smallgoods; and picking grapes in the King Valley even into his 80s.

As in his work life, Kevin's people skills helped him build strong connections in local sport.

With his dad Jack a longtime president of Milawa Football Club, it was no surprise that Kevin followed in his footsteps, debuting with the club at 14 and playing two seasons before the Ovens and King league went into recess for war.

He became one of Milawa's stars of the post-war era, playing in both the 1945 and '47 grand finals.

After missing the 1948 season due to a motorbike accident - injuries from which still hamper his hearing - he pulled on the boots again in '49 in defiance of doctors' predictions, to win the best and fairest award named after his dad.

In 1950, Kevin made the move to Wangaratta, slotting onto a wing in the famous Mac Holten-led sides and figuring in a hat-trick of premierships, in '50, '51 and '52, around the time he married his late wife Nell.

Over seven years with the 'Pies, he played 128 games, including four grand finals, then went back to Milawa as captain-coach in 1957 and '58, leading a side that included his two younger brothers, Tom and Laurie.

From there, it was on to North Wangaratta in the Benalla and District League; the club finished third and runners-up in his first two seasons as coach, then sought admission to the Ovens and King league.

Kevin coached North for six seasons from 1959 to '64, won five best and fairest awards, and took out the BDFL medal in 1960; he stood down as coach in 1965, but played on for a year before hanging up the boots with 426 games under his belt over a 26-year career.

He later returned to the Showgrounds as bar manager, and hosted the popular hot dog and refreshment area in the Past Players Stand, giving many volunteer hours back to the club.

He is a Hall of Fame member for both the Ovens and King, and Ovens and Murray leagues.

It was during his playing years at Wang, on a weekend trip to Collingwood, that Kevin attracted the Wobbles moniker.

"We'd had a long day, and had to queue up for dinner, and my head fell onto the shoulder of the bloke in front of me," he said.

"I said I had a bit of a 'wobblebrain', and someone said they didn't think there was a brain there to wobble, so Wobbles it was, and it stuck."

Family members are unsurprised by the anecdote, saying Kevin has always had the ability and tendency to nod off whenever and wherever he needs a kip - just as they know he operates on 'Wobbles time', with nary a worry in the world.

While he's known for that motorbike accident, and for riding his bike to dances and as far afield as Beechworth and even Albury in his younger days, the family also recalls Kevin's procession of cars, including a beloved FJ Holden.

As well as his footy career, he enjoyed golf and bowls when he was a little more mobile, as much for the mateship as the competition.

These days, life moves a little slower, but Kevin still lives at home and, as always, relishes the chance to have a chat, and to keep in touch with family and friends.

"He's got an iPhone, and you'll sometimes get gobbledygook text messages from him and try to work out what they say, but considering he grew up before computers, he's going okay," niece Jenny said.

The Allan family will gather on 2 August to celebrate Kevin's 100th birthday, and you can just picture the smiling guest of honour in the centre of the revelry, loving every minute.