Around 400 people gathered at Batchelor Green on Thursday 9 July as Wangaratta marked NAIDOC Week with a community celebration honouring 50 years of culture, resilience and connection.

Held under this year’s national theme, “Fifty Years of Deadly”, the event brought people of all ages and backgrounds together for a day of respect, reflection and celebration.

The day began at 10am with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, acknowledging the deep cultural history of the area before the program opened into a community gathering featuring food, more than 20 stallholders, children’s activities and live entertainment, featuring a special performance by Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara pop-soul artist Isaiah Firebrace who has has performed on major stages, including Eurovision, The X Factor Australia and the Australian Open.

Mayor Irene Grant said it was heartening to see such a strong turnout and a positive atmosphere at the event, and encouraging to see residents, organisations and visitors sharing the space, enjoying the music and taking part in the celebration.

“It’s a great event and it’s wonderful to see so many people here,” she said.

"The combination of good weather, music and community support helped create a great atmosphere throughout the day."

Cr Grant said the gathering showed the strength of community spirit in Wangaratta.

"NAIDOC Week gives us all an opportunity to reflect, listen, and to learn,” she said.

"This year is particularly significant as we mark 50 years of NAIDOC.

"Here in Wangaratta, we value inclusion, respect and connection.

"Our shared vision is for a welcoming and caring community where everyone feels they belong and has the opportunity to thrive, fostering a community where all people feel respected, valued and connected.

"We see the strength of culture reflected locally working with Elders and in places such as Marmungun Rock and the Bullawah Trail.

"These are important reminders that culture is not just something we recognise – it is something living, and part of our shared community identity.

Cr Grant said events like this are vital.

"They bring people together, provide opportunities to learn, and create space for culture to be celebrated openly and proudly," she said.

"They help strengthen understanding, respect and connection across our community."

Victorian Aboriginal Child and Community Agency (VACCA) CEO Muriel Bamblett said NAIDOC Week is a special time of year.

"It’s a time to come together to celebrate culture, to connect, and for the Aboriginal community and allies to share in and witness Aboriginal Victoria," she said.

"It’s also a time to honour the strengths and achievements of those who’ve come before us and fought for the rights and recognition we have today.

"It's wonderful to see such a strong turnout in Wangaratta this year to celebrate 50 Years of Deadly.

"We are so proud of our investment into the Ovens Murray region and that we are seeing a resurgence of community coming together.

"Our families and children coming together to showcase the world’s oldest living culture is a celebration for us and for other Australians to enjoy.”

The event was proudly supported by VACCA, Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service, Inclusive Direction, Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation, Northeast Health Wangaratta, and the Rural City of Wangaratta.