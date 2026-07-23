Community members are invited to join in the Salvation Army’s Community Connections Day shining a light on homelessness and local support services on Wednesday 5 August, from 10am–2pm at 59 Greta Road.

Whether you are seeking support, information, or connection, this is an opportunity to have informal conversations with stallholders, learn about local services, and build connections within the community.

The Salvation Army Outreach Connections Program team leader Joanne Hallissy said everyone is welcome to come along.

"The event is open to anyone who is seeking community connections or is interested in learning more about local services, including housing and crisis support, financial assistance, mental health and wellbeing, youth support, and other community services," she said.

"Come along, enjoy a free barbeque lunch, and connect with local services to learn more about the support available to you or someone you know."

A range of community and support services will be attending, including housing and homelessness support, crisis and emergency support, financial assistance, mental health and wellbeing services, family and youth support, community services and more.

The Salvation Army Outreach Connections Program case manager Ingrid Newman said the event will provide an opportunity to come together and share knowledge and information.

“Stallholders from a range of organisations will be attending to provide information, answer questions, and have informal conversations,” she said.

The Salvation Army Care Finder Program care finder Nicole Sullivan said homelessness and housing insecurity are reaching unprecedented levels around Australia.

“Events like this are an important way to bring people together to share information, discuss the impacts of homelessness, spread awareness, and reflect on what we can do individually and as a community to work towards ending homelessness,” she said.

According to AIHW, Specialist Homelessness Services Annual Report 2024-25 288,970 people across Australia were supported by specialist services agencies, including the Salvation Army.

Social Justice Stocktake 2025 also outlines the severity of the issue, with 68.5 per cent of people in Victoria identifying housing affordability and homelessness as an issue in their community

Ms Hallissy said people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Wangaratta face significant challenges for a wide range of reasons, including affordable rental shortages, cost of living pressures, limited rental and social housing availability, and various personal or other circumstances.

“The need for assistance and support is increasing, and it is important to recognise homelessness can affect anyone, and is often not visible to the broader community,” she said.

The day also coincides with Homelessness Week (3–9 August) and comes ahead of the upcoming Census, providing an opportunity to increase awareness of homelessness and supports available.

Ms Sullivan encouraged the whole community to come along.

“You do not have to be experiencing homelessness to attend,” she said.

“This event is aimed at creating opportunities for connection, learning about available supports, and to help create awareness around the impact of homelessness.

“We welcome your thoughts, feedback and ideas about how we can work together to support people facing hardship and homelessness.”

Attending organisations include NESAY, Junction, Beyond Housing, DFFH, Wangaratta Night Shelter/Zac’s Place, The Salvation Army Youth Justice/OCP/Care Finder/Doorways programs, Open Door Neighbourhood House, MH Wellbeing Local, Mungabareena, Line, Switchboard, UMFC, Services Australia, NEMA, Wangaratta Council, Thread Together, Community Accessibility, Census and more.