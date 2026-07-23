Environmentalism, community and stewardship to take the spotlight at the North East Canoe Club's first Friends of the Upper King River environmental participation weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September.

The weekend will include a tree planting day, the 2026 World Tour Paddling Film Festival at Cheshunt Hall, and a community paddle on the King River.

The idea for the weekend came from the club’s involvement in a North East Catchment Management Authority working group focused on developing greater stewardship of the river.

Club committee member Kjirsten Robb said the river and the landscape that it supports are literally the lifeblood of local communities

"Not only does it supply water to drink, irrigation for food, it is also a beautiful location for fishing, swimming, walking, cycling and paddling," she said.

"Since settling the area, the river has undergone many changes, some natural including floods, droughts and fires, others due to the impact of human activities.

"Much has improved in our understanding of the importance of our natural world, since settlement.

"Now we realise that our contribution is vital to ensuring the river's, and our, health into the future."

The King River attracts whitewater kayakers, adventure groups, fishers and sightseers, with Paddlesports Australia owner Bruce Baxter estimating more than 10,000 kayak and rafting trips are held on the river each year.

Kjirsten said as the population increases and the climate continues to change, stresses on the river will rise, so it is even more important that we actively work together to look after this special natural landscape.

"By doing this we also help each other," she said.

"We build positive relationships that can endure harder times more robustly.

"We can contribute in many ways, whether it is through volunteer tree planting and other erosion prevention actions, citizen science activities or simply ensuring that we keep the river clean and take our rubbish away after camping.

"With our tree planting event we hope to form an ongoing and practical collaboration between the many communities of river users (both local and beyond) so that we are all actively engaged in looking after the river and handing it down to the future generations in good health.

"And that this is also a way of building healthy communities.

"We can't be entirely reliant on government authorities to look after the river, it is everybody's responsibility."

The tree planting day will begin at 10.30am on Saturday 5 September at Cheshunt Community Hall.

That evening, woodfired pizza and craft beer will be available from 5.30pm before the Paddling Film Festival starts at 7pm at Cheshunt Hall.

The festival will showcase paddling, adventure and wilderness films, and the club says the evening will include dinner, drinks, prizes and giveaways.

On Sunday 6 September, the club will host a community paddle down the whitewater section of the King River.

Participants will meet at 10.30am at the Dam Wall Carpark below Lake William Hovell.

A limited number of raft places will be available with experienced river guides for people without paddling experience, to grab your spot email necanoeclub@gmail.com.

Kjirsten said the club is keen to encourage anyone who is curious about paddling and interested in nature to come along.

"Participation may be by watching the films and enjoying great food and a drink, or contributing to the tree planting event and/or if they are keen, to come down the river on Sunday," she said.

"But we are especially keen for locals in the King Valley and surrounding areas to join us, as we aim to establish a positive working relationship between river users and our North East communities, and together build a culture that will help us to be active stewards of the river."

Early bird tickets are available until July 31.

For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/north-east-canoe-club-paddling-film-festival.