More than 180 community service professionals from across the Ovens and Murray region gathered on 23 June at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre for the second Ovens & Murray Community Services Symposium.

Held under the theme “Stronger Together,” the symposium brought together practitioners, leaders, advocates and community organisations for a full day event focused on centring the voices, experiences and rights of children and young people.

The event was jointly hosted by the Ovens Murray Child and Family Services Alliance, Ovens Family Violence Partnership, Ovens Murray and Goulburn Local Area Service Network, and the Ovens Murray Mental Health Alcohol and Drug Alliance, with support from the Victorian government.

The event opened with a Welcome to Country and cultural reflection from Uncle Dozer Atkinson, founder of Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Education (ACHE) and a Traditional Owner of Bangerang Country.

Drawing on personal experiences and cultural knowledge, Uncle Dozer shared stories of resilience, connection to Country and the significance of the Ovens and Murray rivers as places of gathering, care and preparation for generations.

Attendees were also inspired by 17-year-old entrepreneur and advocate Siobhan Wilson, founder of Our Pixie Friends.

In a powerful and deeply personal presentation, Siobhan shared her journey of living with trauma, disability, neurodivergence and chronic health challenges, and the people she describes as the "lights" who helped guide her through difficult times.

Australia's National Children's commissioner, Deb Tsorbaris, brought a national perspective on children's rights and wellbeing to the Ovens Murray region.

Her presentation challenged attendees to consider the role we all play in upholding children's rights and ensuring the voices and experiences of young people inform the policies, systems and services that shape their lives.

Neuroscience educator Nathan Wallis brought his expertise in child development, education and family wellbeing to the symposium, sharing evidence-based insights into the critical importance of relationships and connection during early childhood.

He explored how the first years of life shape brain development and lifelong outcomes, leaving attendees with practical insights to support children and families in their work and communities.

The symposium also examined contemporary challenges facing young people, with Monash University researcher Dr Stephanie Wescott presenting emerging research on online misogyny and the growing influence of the "manosphere" on young people's attitudes, relationships and experiences.

Her presentation explored the impact these online movements are having in schools and communities, and the importance of equipping young people with the skills to navigate increasingly complex digital environments.

Centre Against Violence and chair of the Oven Murray Family Violence Partnership Jaime Chubb said the strong attendance reflected a sector that remains deeply committed to learning from one another and working together to respond to increasingly complex community needs.

"The theme Stronger Together speaks to what makes our region special," she said.

"Across community services, education, health, justice and advocacy, we know that lasting change happens when we come together, share knowledge and remain open to learning."

Ovens Murray Local Area Service Network chair Leigh Pollard said true collaboration across our regional networks isn't just about sharing resources.

"By bringing together the homelessness network with our partners in family violence, mental health, and child services, we are building a more seamless, responsive support system for the entire Ovens Murray footprint," he said.

"No single organisation can tackle these complex challenges alone, but together, we can make a considerable impact."

General manager Mental Health and Wellbeing at Gateway Health – deputy chair of Ovens Murray Mental Health Alcohol and Drug Alliance Alana Pund said local collaboration across child and family violence, housing, mental health and alcohol and other drugs is critical to breaking down service silos, strengthening connections, and responding to the real, intersecting needs of individuals and families in our communities.

Executive director Child Family and Community Services - Child and Family Services Alliance executive chair Kath Kerin said the symposium highlighted the strong commitment in Ovens Murray to working stronger together to support children, young people and families, and to ensure their voices remain at the centre of everything we do," she said.

"By listening to young people as experts in their own lives, we can build a more connected system and achieve better outcomes for our whole community,” she said.