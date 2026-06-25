Northeast Health Wangaratta's fundraising appeal has reached an important milestone, with nearly $22,000 raised towards its $35,000 goal to purchase 10 new patient beds.

The appeal, launched earlier this month, aims to improve comfort, safety and care for patients across the health service by replacing ageing beds with modern equipment designed to better support patients and staff.

Chief Executive Officer Libby Fifis said the community response had been incredibly encouraging.

"We are so grateful for the generosity shown by our community, local businesses and donors who have already helped us raise nearly $22,000," Ms Fifis said.

"Every donation is helping us move closer to our goal and ensuring our patients have access to safe, comfortable and modern equipment when they need care."

Patient beds play a vital role in supporting recovery, comfort and dignity during a hospital stay. The new beds will provide enhanced safety features, improved mobility support and greater comfort for patients of all ages.

"While we've made fantastic progress, we still have more than $13,000 to raise to reach our target," Ms Fifis said.

"We're calling on the community to help us get over the line. Whether it's a personal donation, a workplace fundraiser or a contribution from a local business, every dollar makes a difference."

The appeal forms part of NHW's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality healthcare close to home for communities across North East Victoria.

Local businesses interested in supporting the campaign through sponsorship, fundraising activities or donations are encouraged to contact the NHW Communications and Fundraising team at news@nhw.org.au.

To make a donation or learn more about the appeal, visit nhw.org.au/appeal.